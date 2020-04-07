The decision was a victory for the state’s GOP-controlled legislature, which had declined to postpone the election and filed a legal challenge to Evers’s order, arguing it exceeded the governor’s constitutional authority.

The court’s order late Monday made Wisconsin the only state to proceed with a major presidential primary this month, defying the public health emergency that led more than a dozen other states to postpone their contests. Wisconsinites also cast ballots in local races and a closely watched contest for the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Officials sought to reassure voters that they were taking precautions to protect their health at polling locations, but acknowledged that the whiplash on Monday made holding the election even more difficult.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in 30 years of local government,” said Dale Peters, city manager of Eau Claire.

Seething anger mixed with resolve at the end of the line of voters that stretched to about 400 people waiting outside Milwaukee’s Riverside University High School, which stretched for many blocks and snaked into nearby Riverside Park.

A poll worker handed out light blue masks to voters as they alternated between standing six feet apart and drawing closer to others as the line moved.

“We decided to risk our lives to come vote,” said Ellie Bradish, 40. “I feel like I’m voting for my neighbors, all the people who don’t have the luxury to wait this long.”

John Carter, a retired bus driver, stood a few spots back in line. Normally, the 71-year-old walks four blocks to his neighborhood polling site, and it takes 20 minutes, tops.

“I have to wait,” he said about today’s vote. “I have to cast my ballot. I don’t have anything going on, except the legs get tired. I’m an old man.”

Like many, Carter felt angry.

“I think the Republicans in Madison wanted this,” he said, shaking his head.

Rosie Redmon, 79, sat in her wheelchair at the front of the line. She arrived with her son and daughter-in-law at 5:45 a.m., knowing the polling location would be packed.

“I’m a voter,” she said. “I do not miss voting.” Absentee was never an option — too much can go wrong, she said.

Redmon, like a majority of voters in line, is African American. She wore a mask and latex gloves.

“I sleep in my mask,” she said. “People laugh, but this is serious.”

A line of eight Milwaukee police motorcycles, white with black lettering, was parked next to the line, with about that many police SUVs. The uniformed officers kept busy directing traffic and chatting with voters stuck in a wait that, by the time polls opened at 7:21 a.m. — behind schedule — already felt eternal.

Two National Guardsmen ushered in the first group, fronted by Redmon, her wheelchair pushed by her son. Poll workers said they would allow 50 people at a time into the high school gym, although the first group remained standing at the entrance until 7:37 a.m. Only Redmon and a few others had been let in.

Many election officials and poll workers around the state refused to work Tuesday, saying they were being asked to risk their health.

“I don’t understand the logic of why this election has to be held today,” said David Tschida, who previously was chief election inspector for the city of Eau Claire. He said he would not have worked this election.

“It’s so powerful that health and safety isn’t being prioritized,” he said.

In Eau Claire, a city in the western part of the state, the scene was quiet Tuesday morning.

Cheeta Yang, 27, and Sam Olson, 22, arrived at Zorn Arena on the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire campus at 6:30 a.m., ready to serve as poll workers for the first time. By 8:05 a.m., the two had welcomed exactly zero voters.

Olson, a welder by trade, said he “just wanted to help” because “people who usually do this job can’t.”

Yang, whose regular job is as a package handler for shipping service Spee-Dee Delivery, said he took the day off to make sure others could vote.

“You’ve got to help out somehow,” he said.

Both said they plan to be on duty until the polls close at 8 tonight. But for now, “it’s been dead quiet,” Olson said.