White House aide, Johnny DeStefano, center, is leaving the White House on Friday after serving as an adviser to Trump since the beginning of his presidency. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Johnny DeStefano, one of President Trump’s top advisers who served as a bridge between the Republican Party and the administration, is leaving the White House on Friday, according to officials familiar with his decision.

DeStefano — one of the last remaining aides from the start of the administration — was a key contributor to the administration’s political strategy during the 2018 midterms and ran the Office of Presidential Personnel in the early days of the administration, where he was responsible for staffing a large portion of the government during the turbulent early days of the Trump presidency.

He told Trump on Monday that he would be leaving the administration, White House officials said. DeStefano declined to comment. He is expected to advise a number of companies, including Juul, the e-cigarette company, while helping on the campaign, according to people familiar with his plans. Juul has significant business in front of the Food and Drug Administration, and former Trump spokesman Josh Raffel also works for the company.

“I love the guy — no one better. Johnny is indefatigable, knowledgeable, worthy of the highest praise, and personnel is policy. He served the President extremely well,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said in a statement.

DeStefano was an aide to Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and, in Trump’s White House, was among the most establishment figures. He was a low-key survivor in a dramatic West Wing — largely holing away in his second-floor office and staying out of the most contentious fights by cultivating close ties with former chiefs of staff Reince Priebus and John F. Kelly.

Republican strategists in frequent touch with the White House said DeStefano usually gave the president sound advice — and helped bridge the gap between an unorthodox White House and the party. He also understood Capitol Hill, aides said, and gave Trump realistic advice on what could pass — and where votes were on certain issues.

But DeStefano got off to a rocky start while in his first post running the Office of Presidential Personnel, which was seen as a chaotic operation in the early days of Trump’s presidency. By all accounts, the office lagged far behind its predecessors in appointing and confirming appointees across the government. The problems with the office’s performance were often attributed to the overall chaotic nature of the West Wing, but DeStefano also faced criticism for not running a smoother operation.

Some White House advisers also questioned the political strategy in the 2018 midterms — including the travel choices and the messaging — though much of it was determined by Trump. Republicans lost control of the House, which has led to aggressive oversight that has bedeviled the administration.

Unlike many other advisers and Cabinet secretaries, DeStefano is leaving on good terms with the president, West Wing officials said.