As President Joe Biden shuts down the U.S. combat role in Afghanistan this month, Americans and Afghans are questioning whether the war was worth the cost: more than 3,000 American and other NATO lives lost, tens of thousands of Afghans dead and trillions of dollars of U.S. debt that generations of Americans will pay for. After a stunning week of fighting, Afghanistan appears at imminent threat of falling back under Taliban rule, just as Americans found it nearly 20 years ago.