Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) speaks to reporters following a closed briefing on intelligence matters on Capitol Hill this week. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

A longtime senior aide to Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) resigned Wednesday amid allegations of sexual harassment while working for Harris during her tenure as attorney general of California.

The resignation of Larry Wallace, who served as director of the division of law enforcement in the California Department of Justice, came after the Sacramento Bee inquired about a $400,000 settlement reached in response to a lawsuit filed by Danielle Hartley, who served as Wallace’s assistant, against the state of California.

The December 2016 lawsuit was settled in May 2017 by Harris’s successor as attorney general, Xavier Becerra, according to the Bee.

Lily Adams, a Harris spokeswoman, said the senator was unaware of the allegations.

“We were unaware of this issue and take accusations of harassment extremely seriously,” Adams said in a statement. “This evening, Mr. Wallace offered his resignation to the senator and she accepted it.”

Following Harris’s 2016 election to the Senate, Wallace became a senior adviser in her Sacramento office.

Harris, who is eyeing a 2020 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, has been active in the #MeToo movement and advocated for legislation broadening protections against workplace harassment.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed after Harris’s election to the Senate but while she remained attorney general, Hartley “had concerns she was being harassed and demeaned due to her gender.”

“This included Wallace placing his printer underneath his desk on the floor and ordering Hartley to put paper in Wallace’s printer or replace the ink on a daily basis,” the lawsuit said. “Hartley requested that the printer be moved to another location so she would not have to bend down on her knees under the desk in her dresses and skirts, but Wallace refused.”

Hartley alleged that “many times” Wallace asked her to put paper in the printer with other male senior staff members in the room.

In the lawsuit, Hartley also said that her “meaningful tasks” were taken away and she was asked to book flights for Wallace’s children, wash his car and run personal errands.