Suzanne Clark will take over as president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce from Thomas J. Donohue. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Suzanne P. Clark will become president of the organization and Thomas J. Donohue will stay on as CEO of the influential business lobby for another three years.

The announcement comes at a time of change for the organization, which is aligning itself less with the Republican Party and reaching out to freshman Democrats.

Under Donohue, now 80, the Chamber became a political powerhouse and major Republican ally. He took over the group in 1997, rallying opposition to the health-care initiative proposed by then-President Bill Clinton, an initiative his predecessor had nominally supported. In his first three years, Donohue tripled the chamber’s annual budget to $150 million and dramatically expanded its lobbying and political operations.

But heading into the 2020 campaign, both Donohue and Clark have said they believe the organization will support more House Democratic candidates than in previous cycles.

In an interview earlier this year with The Washington Post, Clark, then senior executive vice president of the Chamber, said the group is rethinking its decades-long close alliance with the GOP. The Chamber is at odds with the Trump administration on several top-tier issues, including trade and immigration.

“If anybody here ever thought of themselves as working for a partisan place, they should stop,” she said.

In a statement, the Chamber said that Clark was being promoted to president “in recognition of her significant role in the expansion and cultural transformation of the Chamber over the last 5 years.’’

Allstate Insurance CEO Thomas J. Wilson, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors, said Donohue and Clark are “leading a transformation of the Chamber that builds upon its strong foundation as the world’s largest advocacy organization, and unlocks new opportunities.”

The Chamber describes itself as the world’s largest business federation, representing the interests of 3 million businesses, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.