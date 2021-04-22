“Deciding how to spend taxpayers’ money and deliver services to people experiencing homelessness is a legislative, not a judicial, function,” Miller said.
The order was issued Tuesday by Judge David O. Carter, who is presiding over a lawsuit by a group of business owners, residents and community leaders. It accuses the city and county of failing to comprehensively address the homelessness problem.
Carter’s order came a day after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to spend nearly $1 billion to get people off the streets.
Carter ordered the $1 billion placed in escrow, with a spending plan “accounted for and reported to the Court within seven days.”
The order also requires an audit of all public money spent in recent years to combat homelessness.