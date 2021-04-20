The State Department cited a Jan. 25 proclamation signed by President Joe Biden that bans certain travel from the U.K. due to COVID-19, and said the coach’s visa application could not proceed, the lawsuit states.

But a lawyer for the Houma Terrebonne Soccer Association says the coach’s visa is a separate issue from the travel rules and should have been approved months ago. The travel restriction should not interfere with the issuance of a visa for coach Matthew Ferguson, she said.

The State Department didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails about the case on Tuesday.

Ferguson is considered invaluable to the Louisiana team, said New Orleans lawyer Leah Spivey, who represents the coach and the soccer association.

Ferguson participated in an in-person interview at the U.S. Embassy in London on Feb. 18, 2020, and was told that his application for an immigrant visa was complete, according to the lawsuit. Other issue delayed the visa over the ensuing months. Now, more than a year later, he remains stuck in the U.K. with his application in limbo.

“This is a case where you have an employer who has expended a lot of effort recruiting someone and they’ve been caught up in this morass, this mess of bureaucracy,” Spivey said Tuesday.

The visa should have been issued long ago, she said, “but we’re still dealing with hitting our heads against a brick wall. It’s very frustrating.”