She will be only the second woman to serve in the U.S. House from South Carolina.
Mace got support from President Donald Trump on Twitter and once worked on the president’s campaign. But, while trying to link Cunningham to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mace stayed fairly quiet about Trump’s support. Anger about the president helped Cunningham make his bipartisan push to win in 2018.
Mace is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.
