Police misconduct has received additional attention as a cause in France after footage emerged last month of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry.
Macron said the “widespread” use of police body cameras would help bring wrongful actions to light. The government confirmed in September that all police officers in France will wear body cameras by July 2021.
France has been experimenting with the use of body-worn cameras since at least 2013, but tensions exist over balancing security needs and public rights.
Macron’s government is pushing a security bill that makes it illegal to publish images of police officers with intent to cause them harm. Critics fear the proposed could weaken press freedoms and make it more difficult for all citizens to expose episodes of police brutality.
