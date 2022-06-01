Madrid taxi drivers protest proposed ride-hailing rules

Placeholder while article actions load

A city government proposal to create new rules for ride-hailing services is set for a Thursday vote by the municipal assembly.

The drivers participated in a procession through the Spanish capital, protesting in their vehicles and on foot.

MADRID — Hundreds of taxi drivers protested Wednesday in the streets of Madrid against what they claim is unfair competition from ride-hailing services.

Labor groups complain the proposed regulations do not include mandatory days off, working hour limits and other conditions that are required for taxi drivers.

The Professional Federation of Madrid Taxis, which organized the protest, claims there is one ride-hailing vehicle for every two taxis in Madrid even though a local law limits the number to one for every 30 taxis.