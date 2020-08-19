“We’re facing a crisis here, a major crisis,” said Steuart Pittman, the top official in Anne Arundel County, Md., outside Baltimore. “If this election is not carried out in a way that people accept the result, we’ll have a national crisis.”

The upheaval comes after months of planning by election administrators, who are expecting historic numbers of voters to cast their ballots by mail to avoid risking exposure to the novel coronavirus. Now, officials are worried that legions of voters won’t choose to vote by mail after all, forcing them to reexamine their capacity to safely offer in-person voting and to provide other ways to drop off ballots.

They are also trying to extinguish a growing public panic that ballots cast by mail will not be delivered in time.

“Primarily, know the rules in your state about all your options for voting, because in the vast majority of states, you can vote by mail,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on a Tuesday call organized by the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State. “Make sure you’re registered. Request your ballot; make a plan to return your ballot. There are options. And then be prepared to course correct if one of those options falls through.”

The urgent appeal took center stage at this week’s Democratic National Convention, when former first lady Michelle Obama called on Americans to consider multiple options to cast their ballots.

“We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can,” she said. “We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same. We have got to grab our comfortable shoes, put on our masks, pack a brown bag dinner and maybe breakfast, too, because we’ve got to be willing to stand in line all night if we have to.”

The scramble to shore up faith in voting follows widespread reports of mail delays resulting from service reductions within the Postal Service after operational ­changes put in place by Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general and a top GOP donor.

Trump said last week that he was opposed to billions of dollars in urgently needed election funding for the states and the Postal Service because he doesn’t want states to make it easier for Americans to vote by mail.

Voting rights advocates have called the moves part of a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise voters, which the White House has denied.

Amid growing public outcry, DeJoy said Tuesday that he was suspending the service changes. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the Trump administration will consider greenlighting $25 billion in emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service, depending on the other provisions that are contained in the coronavirus relief package.

However, Democratic officials and election watchdogs said that they remained unconvinced the agency’s moves were sufficient to protect mail voting in the fall and that they would be pushing ahead with a House oversight hearing and a bevy of lawsuits.

Social media reports of mailbox removal and long delays of first-class mail have exacerbated public alarm. Trump has added to the anxiety, continuing his months-long campaign to denigrate mail balloting by claiming without evidence that it would open the door to widespread fraud.

On Wednesday, the president continued his attacks on mail voting, tweeting, “IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!”

Calls began flooding into election offices on Friday, the day after Trump said he would oppose a Postal Service bailout, and they have continued since, according to election officials in Michigan, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado, among other states.

“We have gotten a high volume of calls,” said Gary Scott, the general registrar in Fairfax County, Va., a suburb of the nation’s capital with more than 1 million residents. “It has kept a considerable portion of the office staff busy on the phone.”

Some voters want reassurance that they can trust the mail. Others have declared they plan to avoid the mail service altogether.

“I ripped up my mail-in ballot application,” said Colleen Connolly-Ahern, a communications professor at Pennsylvania State University, in State College. “I will be going to my little polling place, putting on my mask and standing in line.”

The onslaught of anxiety has prompted officials to scour for funds to install ballot drop boxes across their communities. Although states and local governments had already adopted plans for hundreds of drop boxes this year, those plans accelerated this week.

There are now efforts to install or expand drop boxes for the November elections in Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Washington, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Idaho, Georgia, South Carolina and more.

In Michigan, Benson’s office plans to distribute $1 million for additional boxes, a spokeswoman said. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) proposed legislation Tuesday to allow for more drop boxes and pay for ballot postage.

In addition, election officials are seeking new, larger venues for in-person voting on Election Day in case an unexpectedly high volume of voters shows up.

At least eight professional sports team have offered their large arenas as voting “super centers,” including PPG Paints Arena, the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, which has teamed up with state officials to offer its employees the day off and urge them to volunteer as poll workers.

In Pennsylvania, officials are also using social media and television, radio and online ads to tell voters how to vote by mail and the options they have to return their ballots in person if they choose not to use the mail service. The campaign also urges voters not to wait until the week before the election to return their ballots by mail. State officials are also emailing registered voters directly, using the email addresses on file with their voter registration information.

“What we’re telling our voters — and it is absolutely true — is we continue to have full confidence in the mail-in system,” said Wanda Murren, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Meanwhile, Colorado is exploring whether to mail ballots to voters earlier than planned to give voters more time to return their ballots on time. State and local election officials are emphasizing that the mail can be trusted so long as voters act early enough.

“We would encourage people to use the mail,” said Scott, the Fairfax registrar. “You just have to be smart about it and understand you just can’t wait until the last minute to either request a ballot or turn in a ballot.”

Record mail voting during the spring primaries prompted states to prepare for a similar onslaught in November. Michigan, for example, saw 1.6 million people voting absentee. Officials estimate double or triple the overall turnout, both in-person and by mail, in November.

Mail delays have also raised concerns about the potential for thousands of ballots to be rejected if they arrive late. Many of the 10,000 ballots disqualified in Michigan’s Aug. 4 primary were discarded for that reason. As a result, Benson is pushing for a law change to allow ballots to be counted so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

“We want to preserve the access to those choices for voters, and want to make sure they feel comfortable with accessing them,” said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Benson.

One thing many states can’t do is change deadlines set by statute for requesting a ballot. In the past month, the Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states informing them that their deadlines do not give the agency time to guarantee that completed ballots will arrive back with election officials in time to be counted.

Given that it’s too late in many states to consider changing those deadlines, some officials are instead considering whether to tell voters not to rely on the mail to return their ballots within two weeks of Nov. 3.

Pittman, of Anne Arundel County, Md., sought to soothe anxieties by announcing at a news conference Wednesday that he had secured 29 drop boxes for his county of more than a half-million people. He was lobbying state election officials for more, he said.

Each box, he promised, would be under video surveillance and emptied three times every day between when they’re installed on Oct. 1 and Election Day. He urged his constituents to request ballots now and reassured them that he was opening bigger voting centers to help alleviate crowds for anyone who wants to cast a ballot in person.

“Nobody knows who to believe,” Pittman said. “It’s important to establish and restore trust in the election.”

Even before the Postal Service slowdowns, states were confronting questions from voters worried about their mail ballots.

Before Maryland’s June primary, for example, concerned voters overwhelmed the state’s call center and online question-and-answer process, prompting state election officials to spend as much as $800,000 expanding its capability ahead of November’s election. Thousands of voters who received ballots in the mail showed up at precincts to fill them out and cast them in person, Maryland Elections Administrator Linda H. Lamone said in an interview late last month.

“They wanted to watch it go into the machine,” Lamone said.

During a virtual meeting Wednesday of Maryland state officials, Michael Cogan, a Republican who chairs the Maryland State Board of Elections, praised the Postal Service for its work to help the state conduct its first mostly mail election during the June primary, adding that “there’s no reason to expect that we won’t see or expect the same level of service in November.”

The state has more than tripled its number of planned drop boxes compared with the June primary, up from 75 statewide to 270.

“I cannot stress enough that the Postal Service will deliver the mail, but if you truly feel that you can’t do that, that you have not left enough time, go to the drop box. . . . If you elect to vote in person, vote in early voting,” Cogan said.