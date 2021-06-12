Former U.S. officials acknowledge the unusual and concerning nature of Trump’s desire for secrecy, which a former official familiar with the matter says also included Trump routinely waving away the usual immediate debriefings by aides after his one-on-ones with world leaders. But in the run-up to Biden’s own first session with Putin as president in Geneva, the U.S. official described to The Associated Press the swift steps taken to preserve records of Trump’s private talks with Putin.