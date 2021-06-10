Mahathir echoed that sentiment after meeting with the king on Thursday, noting that daily cases in the country surged to more than 9,000 last month, nearly five times as much as when the emergency was imposed. The government recently reintroduced a two-week ban on social and business activities until June 14 which is likely to be extended. New infections still exceed 5,000 a day, with the country’s confirmed total breaching 639,000 and deaths exceeding 3,600.