Eric Black Jr., 20, has been charged in the death of Jazmine Barnes, 7, in Houston. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Texas authorities have charged a man in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl, whose death captured national attention and sparked a manhunt for her killer.

In a statement early Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced that Eric Black Jr., 20, was charged with capital murder in Jazmine Barnes’s death. He was identified as a suspect based on a tip, police said, adding that Black later admitted that he was involved in the shooting.

Investigators are following leads that could result in other suspects being charged.

The charge comes one week after Jazmine was killed in Houston while riding in a car with three sisters and her mother, LaPorsha Washington. A gunman opened fire on the vehicle about 7 a.m. on Dec. 30, injuring Washington and killing Jazmine.

Police said in the statement that they do not think Jazmine’s family was the intended target and that they may have been shot at “as a result of mistaken identity.”

“All evidence gathered so far in the Jazmine Barnes Homicide case supports investigators’ strong belief that she and her family were innocent victims,” the department tweeted Sunday.

Jazmine’s death was publicized in part by the efforts of activist Shaun King, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who represents the family, and numerous celebrities. Merritt and King offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, and King has continuously tweeted updates in the case to his 1.1 million Twitter followers.

Many, including Merritt, speculated that the crime was racially motivated based on early witness accounts of the suspect — who was described by authorities as a “thin white man” in his 30s or 40s. Black is African American, as was Jazmine.

“The family is still really grateful that it seems law enforcement has identified the shooter,” Merritt told The Washington Post on Sunday morning. “However, all the information up until yesterday has been that the shooter was an older white male in a red truck, that came from not only one of the victims, 15-year-old Alexis, but from an eyewitness nearby.”

He added, “We had at least four independent witnesses who believed the shooter in this situation was a white male. . . . To learn that it wasn’t, isn’t disappointing, but it is surprising.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Black was named a suspect in the case after a tip came in to King, who relayed it to the department. Gonzalez said during a news conference Sunday that the department has received information about a second suspect but he declined to elaborate on that person’s role or potential charges.

Police in their statement did not immediately identify Black as the shooter. Merritt identified Larry Woodruffe, 24, as the second suspect in the case. Merritt said he thinks Woodruffe is also black.

Alexis Dilbert, Jazmine’s 15-year-old sister, told ABC 13 in Houston after the shooting that she saw the shooter’s face. Washington told reporters that the shooter was a white man with blue eyes who was so skinny that he looked “sick.”

Officials also released a video of a red pickup truck that they thought the shooter was driving.

Gonzalez acknowledged discrepancies in the description of the gunman, adding that darkness and trauma during the shooting may have affected the witnesses’s memories.

“It went down very quickly when the gunfire erupted,” he said. “You’re talking about small children, they witnessed something very traumatic, and it’s very likely the last thing they did see was indeed that red truck — and the driver in that red truck — and that’s what they remember last.”

In a Sunday tweet, however, officials said the investigation had taken a “new direction.”

Gonzalez said it’s now likely that the driver of that truck was “just a witness by sight or sound to what actually transpired.” Police still want that person to come forward to provide information, he said.