He was acquitted of one count of threatening a public official.
His lawyers did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Prosecutors said he posted videos online early last year threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Laura Ingraham.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that Johnson committed federal crimes when he tried “to scare and stifle” Manchin and the Fox News hosts.
“Rather than express his political differences constructively, Rickey Johnson escalated his discord by instilling fear,” he said.