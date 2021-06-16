According to two Democratic aides familiar with Manchin’s demands, he expressed in a recent letter a willingness to support key provisions of the For the People Act, the marquee Democratic bill that the House passed in March — including provisions providing for minimum levels of early voting and mandating independent congressional redistricting to counter partisan gerrymandering.
However, he has also embraced several provisions that are not supported by most Democrats — including an ID requirement for voters, opposing mandatory no-excuse mail voting, and supporting the ability of local elections officials to purge voter rolls.
Manchin, according to the aides, has also signaled that he opposes a public financing system for congressional elections that has emerged as one of the most controversial parts of the For the People Act.
The aides spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe Manchin’s views ahead of a public announcement. Manchin told reporters Wednesday that he planned to release a document detailing his views later in the day. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has announced that the Senate will take an initial vote on voting legislation next week.
The list of demands is, on one hand, good news for congressional Democrats, who have been seeking a way forward by perhaps passing a narrower piece of legislation more closely targeted to the GOP-passed state voting restrictions. But Manchin’s demands — particularly his support for mandatory voter ID laws — could alienate fellow Democrats and create divisions in the party.
Manchin has repeatedly said that he believes any voting law should be advanced on a bipartisan basis, even as he has declined to weigh in on particular provisions in the Democratic bill. Manchin has indicated to colleagues, the aides said, that the changes he has proposed could garner Republican support in the Senate.
Manchin told reporters Wednesday that he has not changed his views against eliminating the filibuster, the 60-vote supermajority requirement for most Senate bills, meaning the bill would have to garner some GOP support to be viable. He declined to comment to reporters when asked about his specific demands.
Senate Democrats are expected to discuss next steps at a caucus meeting Thursday.
“These conversations are ongoing, and we’re going to come to an agreement, and we’re going to move this forward,” said one Democratic aide familiar with the talks.
Schumer reiterated Monday that the Senate would vote on election legislation next week, but he has not detailed what precise piece of legislation he would seek to advance. It is unclear whether Schumer would delay a vote to reach an accord with Manchin.