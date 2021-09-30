“I assume he’s saying that the president is insane, because this is the president’s agenda,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Progressive Caucus, said following Manchin’s statement. She added that his statement would only embolden liberals to vote against the infrastructure bill that is scheduled to be voted on Thursday in the House and that the West Virginian helped negotiate in the Senate. House liberals don’t oppose that bill but say they won’t let it pass until their top priority, the social spending package, is also on its way to becoming law.