On one hand, Manchin’s weekend statement was not a complete surprise. He has long defended the filibuster as a bulwark of bipartisanship in the Senate and declared himself opposed to its elimination earlier this year, even as more and more of his colleagues have diagnosed it as cause of the chamber’s dysfunction. And he shared misgivings about the voting bill as far back as March, expressing concerns about the lack of Republican support for the bill without challenging any of its specific provisions.