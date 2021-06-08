Manchin appeared to deal the legislation a death blow Sunday when he announced his opposition to it in an op-ed that also reiterated his position against eliminating the filibuster, the 60-vote supermajority rule that would need to be changed to pass the legislation without GOP support.
Manchin said the meeting was “constructive,” “respectful,” “informative” and “excellent” at various points in a brief exchange with reporters. But asked whether talking to the civil rights leaders — who included the heads of the NAACP, the National Urban League and other groups — had changed his views, the senator said they had not.
“No, I don’t think anybody changed positions on that,” he said. “We’re just learning where everybody’s coming from. We’re learning where everybody’s position is.”
According to interviews with several of the civil rights leaders who participated, the discussion was indeed courteous and substantive. But they said it produced little meaningful progress in bridging the gulf between the advocates, who consider the spate of GOP state laws as an assault on American democracy, and Manchin, who has said that any change to federal voting laws must be done in cooperation with Republicans.
Marc Morial, president and chief executive of the National Urban League, said Manchin “did not give any indication of any willingness to yield.”
“We went in understanding we had a disagreement,” said Morial, who organized the meeting before Manchin announced his opposition to the bill. “In the meeting, we talked candidly and frankly and when we walked out of the meeting, there were no agreements on anything except to continue the dialogue.”
Manchin is the only Democrat who is not co-sponsoring the For the People Act. He has proposed passing an alternative bill, known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, that would restore provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013, but that measure also is likely to be blocked by a filibuster.
The leaders told Manchin that the narrower bill would not be enough, a message that was echoed Tuesday by a key civil rights group and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
As the meeting took place, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights — an umbrella group of prominent civil rights and labor organizations — sent a letter to top Senate leaders that said both the For the People and John Lewis bills are “essential to counter the unprecedented wave of voter suppression laws advancing in the states” and warned against viewing them as competing alternatives.
“In short . . . each fill a distinct and critical role in combating voter suppression and protecting our democracy,” the group said. “We urge you to move swiftly on both of these critical and historic bills. We also urge you to support their passage by whatever means necessary.”
Also Tuesday morning, Pelosi said in a letter to fellow House Democrats that the John Lewis bill — named for the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader — would not be ready for action until fall because of an effort, she said, to make it “ironclad” against future court challenges. She echoed the advocates in saying that “it is not a substitute” for the broader bill.
Wade Henderson, the Leadership Conference’s top executive, participated in the meeting with Manchin and declined to comment on its substance. But, in an interview, he sought to rebut the overriding objection Manchin has lodged to his party’s voting rights efforts that they are not bipartisan.
That, Henderson said, ignores the Republican-only nature of the voting measures that have been advanced in state houses nationwide.
“You have 22 new laws enacted in 14 states, and you have 61 bills under consideration now moving through 18 states, and these are some of the most [restrictive] provisions on voting rights since the Jim Crow era,” he said. “These are as partisan a set of initiatives as you could possibly get, and it is important to recognize it for what it is.”
Manchin has not publicly identified any policy provision in the For the People Act that he objects to, and multiple participants in the Tuesday meeting said that he largely maintained that posture in their conversation.
Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the NAACP, said that specific policy fixes were not discussed during the meeting, but he characterized it as a “productive” and “positive” session nonetheless.
Manchin, he said, is “extremely sincere in his efforts . . . which is a good starting place to come up with a solution to protect the rights of voters.”
“He clearly understands the impact of the lack of protections, so it’s a matter of working really hard to come up with a solution,” Johnson added. “I think he understands the gravity of this moment and the importance of building a framework and is [open] to pursuing a course that can get us to a good place.”
Democrats grapple with the enemy within: What to do about the filibuster rule that could kill their agenda
The meeting, according to participants, included not only a discussion of the state-level voting restrictions but also an examination of the filibuster and its history of being used to block civil rights legislation in the 1950s and 1960s.
“The filibuster has been used to block Jim Crow legislation time and time again or has been used to advance Jim Crow points of view,” Morial said.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, said Manchin retorted at one point that Democrats had used the filibuster in recent years to block Republican legislation and nominations and defended the process.
Sharpton said he also pressed Manchin on pending efforts for a federal overhaul of policing practices aimed at responding to killings of Black men by police officers. Manchin has not signed on to the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which is named after a Minneapolis man who was murdered by a police office a year ago and has the backing of prominent civil rights groups.
Although Sharpton said Manchin indicated in the meeting that he “supports the George Floyd bill,” two other participants who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe the private meeting said he only expressed optimism that he would be able to support a compromise measure now being negotiated between Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and others.
Manchin and the leaders said after the meeting that they intended to keep talking, although there appears to be only a narrow window for further discussions.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that he intended to bring the For the People Act for a vote in less than three weeks, before moving in July to infrastructure legislation.
Although many Democrats have privately acknowledged that Manchin is unlikely to budge on the filibuster, some lawmakers and aides think that he might be persuaded to vote to at least start debate on a voting bill, which would allow for an amendment process.
Senate Democrats were set to meet as a group Tuesday afternoon for the first time since Manchin announced his opposition to the For the People Act, and several Democrats said they expected the issue to be discussed behind closed doors. Manchin attended a similar meeting last month, where several of his colleagues urged support for the bill.
Manchin would not say Tuesday whether he would vote to open debate on a voting bill. Nor would he say whether he had spoken to Biden in recent days about his opposition to the legislation.
“Our conversations are always confidential,” he said.