The Manhattan district attorney has agreed to delay a subpoena seeking President Trump’s tax returns until Tuesday, while a federal judge considers Trump’s lawsuit seeking to have the subpoena thrown out.

That delay was announced late Thursday in a letter signed by both Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (D) and Trump’s private attorneys. Vance said he would not enforce a subpoena sent to Trump’s longtime accountants, Mazars USA, until Oct. 1.

Vance is investigating hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. Trump sued to stop Vance’s subpoenas earlier this month — arguing that, because he is president, he is immune from any criminal investigation by a local prosecutor.