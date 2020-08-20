The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that provided vital support for millions of laid-off Americans. Negotiations in Congress to extend that benefit, though at a lower level of payment, have collapsed. The Trump administration is offering a new $300-a-week federal benefit, which states need to apply for and must revamp their computer systems to accommodate.
