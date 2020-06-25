Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.
In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. But the economy and the job market may struggle to sustain their recent gains amid the surge in new viral infections, which could cause a new round of business shutdowns.
