Former White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, seen here in a file photo, will return to the White Hous as Vice President Pence’s chief of staff. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Vice President Pence will soon name former White House legislative affairs director Marc Short as his new chief of staff, according to a senior administration official.

The announcement is expected to be made Tuesday and Short will start his new job in March, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss the move before it was publicly announced.

The hire will elevate a longtime Pence loyalist to one of the top spots in the administration and marks the first time an aide who left the Trump White House has returned to work in a West Wing known for its chaotic environment and staff turnover.

Short left the administration last year after working as Trump’s first legislative affairs director but has kept in touch with the vice president, White House officials said.

Short could not be immediately reached for comment. Some in the administration expected Pence to pick Jarrod Agen, his communications director who is serving as his interim chief of staff, for the post. Agen will stay in his current job for now, a senior administration official said.

As the White House’s top liaison to Capitol Hill, Short was at the center of legislative battles over health care and tax cuts, as well as the administration’s efforts to secure Senate confirmation of federal judges and Cabinet officials.

He also regularly represented the White House on television programs, he served as a CNN contributor after leaving the White House, offering a steady defense of the president and his policies. Short is expected to play a similar role in the president’s reelection effort.

While Trump grew frustrated with Short over a spending bill last year that he signed but did not like because it did not provide the amount he wanted for his border wall, he was largely on good terms with the president and is well-liked in the administration, current and former administration officials sad.

Short will replace Nick Ayers, the vice president’s former chief of staff who left the Trump administration in December. Ayers was expected to become the president’s chief of staff following the departure of John Kelly but decided to not accept the job, frustrating some of Trump’s allies. He has since returned to Georgia, aides say.

Short, an evangelical Christian who served as Pence’s as chief when he was a congressman from Indiana, also worked for the Koch Brothers and initially opposed Trump’s candidacy during the 2016 election but came around, allies said.

Short had begun working for Guidepost Strategies, a consulting firm, and was lecturing at the University of Virginia. He faced some backlash at the university as some students and professors protested his appointment because of his work in the Trump administration.