Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, leaves the U.S. Supreme Court nomination announcement ceremony at the White House on Monday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short, one of President Trump’s longest-serving and more visible aides, is planning to step down by the end of the month.

Short is joining the Guidepost Strategies consulting firm and will teach at the University of Virginia’s business school, where he received a degree, and also serve as a senior fellow at the university’s Miller Center.

His departure, first reported by Politico, was confirmed by a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss a personnel move that has not been formally announced. Short did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Miller Center also announced Short’s position there in a statement Thursday morning, saying he would participate in conferences and other events and engage with faculty and students.

Short’s departure comes amid what is shaping up as an intense confirmation battle in the Senate over Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for a Supreme Court seat and in advance of this year’s midterm elections in which Republicans risk losing seats.

His resignation adds to an unprecedented rate of turnover among senior White House aides.

As the White House’s top liaison to Capitol Hill, Short has been at the center of legislative battles over health care and tax cuts, as well as the administration’s efforts to secure Senate confirmation of federal judges and Cabinet officials.

He has also regularly represented the White House on television programs, offering a steady defense of the president and his policies.

Short took his White House job after serving as a senior aide to Vice President Pence during the 2016 campaign.