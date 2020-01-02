“My understanding is she’s continuing her campaign,” Hodes said.

A former campaign aide told The Associated Press that Williamson laid off her entire campaign staff on Dec. 31 because of financial concerns. The aide also confirmed that Williamson was still in the 2020 race. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because staff were told not to speak publicly about the layoffs.

Williamson wrote on Instagram later Thursday that there is “no way” her campaign can compete in Iowa, which hosts the first-in-the-nation caucuses Feb. 3. “We’re on our way to New Hampshire for the month,” she wrote. New Hampshire’s primary is Feb. 11.

Williamson still has events scheduled in Iowa in the coming weeks, including a “yoga fundraiser” and a forum on faith and politics. The spiritual guru has barely registered in the polls since launching her quixotic bid for president last January. She raised $3 million in the third quarter of last year, but her fourth-quarter haul has not yet been reported.

New Hampshire news outlet WMUR first reported that Williamson had laid off her entire staff.

Jaffe reported from Grinnell, Iowa.

