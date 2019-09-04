Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on Wednesday offered an un­or­tho­dox suggestion for dealing with Hurricane Dorian: using “the power of the mind” to will the storm elsewhere.

Dorian has largely spared Florida the worst of its wrath but is forecast to make a much closer approach to the U.S. coastline between late Wednesday and Thursday, with Georgia and the Carolinas in its sights.

The storm has already devastated much of the Bahamas, where the official death count stands at seven but is expected to rise as authorities reach damaged areas. Nearly three out of every four homes on Grand Bahama are underwater, according to authorities, and aerial images of the island of Great Abaco show a pulverized landscape.

In a now-deleted tweet, Williamson, an author and onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey, suggested that visualizing the storm’s retreat could be an effective way to change its course.

Marianne Williamson has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/YdLRD7UfoZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 4, 2019

“The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas...may all be in our prayers now,” Williamson tweeted, according to images posted by several Twitter users. “Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm.”

Williamson’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 2020 White House hopeful has previously drawn attention for some of her outside-the-box ideas and language, including her use of the phrase “dark psychic force” during a Democratic debate in July.

Williamson is not the first presidential contender to reportedly offer a novel way to combat hurricanes. Late last month, Axios reported that President Trump had suggested repeatedly to Homeland Security and other officials that they explore using nuclear weapons to disrupt hurricanes that were heading toward the United States.

Trump has denied making such a suggestion.

Jason Samenow and Jasper Ward contributed to this report.