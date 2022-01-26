The revised legislation also eliminates a proposed Social Equity Loan fund to provide grants and low-interest loans to “social equity” license applicants. That provision meant the previous bill needed a three-fourths supermajority votes in the House and Senate, making passage extremely unlikely. The revised bill requires smaller three-fifths majority votes while still providing special considerations, including reduced fees, for social equity and “microbusiness” applicants. The social equity applicant pool would be limited to those who live in a disproportionately affected area, have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense, or are the child of a person convicted of a marijuana-related offense.