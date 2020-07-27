The president has called the book untruthful and his family tried unsuccessfully to stop its publication. The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was published July 14. Mary Trump has said she hopes it influences voters to turn her uncle out of office.

The interview, to be conducted by Post reporter Robert Costa and streamed live on washingtonpostlive.com, comes at a time when President Trump has boasted he “aced” a cognitive test, although the test’s creator told The Post that it was not intended to measure intellect. The president has previously referred to himself as a “very stable genius” and a “super genius.”

Mary Trump, however, quotes her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry — the president’s sister — as saying Donald Trump is a “clown.” Mary also wrote in her book that a friend of Donald Trump named Joe Shapiro took an SAT test for him to enable Trump to gain admission to the University of Pennsylvania.

The extent of the book’s reliance on Maryanne is one of several questions that Mary Trump has faced in interviews about her research. The book does not say whether Maryanne knew her comments would be quoted.

As for Mary Trump’s assertion that Shapiro took Donald Trump’s SAT, no proof has emerged to uphold the allegation. A friend of Donald Trump with the same name went to Penn with him, but that person is deceased, and his sister and widow both told The Post that he would have never taken a test for Trump.

Mary Trump has said in interviews that it was a different Joe Shapiro who took the test, but she acknowledged that she had never met that person and doesn’t know if he is living. She said she got the information from a family source whom she did not identify.

While Mary Trump’s book is an all-out attack on her uncle, much of it centers on the tragic story of her father, Fred Trump Jr., who died of an alcohol-related illness when she was 16 years old in 1981. In the book, she blames Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump Sr., for mistreating her father, who gave up his dream to be an airline pilot in order to accede to demands to work in the family business.

Mary Trump was involved in a bitter fight over her inheritance of a portion of the estate from Fred Trump Sr. She and her brother had believed they would get something close to the amount that would have gone to their father, if he had lived. Instead, they were given a much lesser amount, and she agreed to a confidential settlement in 2001. She has not said how much she received in the settlement.