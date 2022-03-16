Guzzone, the Senate budget chairman, said the bill also would help “to avoid previous missteps in not properly allocating resources up front for education reform.”

The reform blueprint for the state’s K-12 schools is being phased in over a decade, with costs rising in later years. It focuses on expanding early childhood education, increasing teachers’ salaries, and providing aid to help struggling schools adequately prepare students for college and careers. While lawmakers had already set aside funds for the initial years, added costs in later years have remained unaddressed.

The budget bill now before the Senate also sets aside $350 million for tax relief, a provision that remains to be decided before the General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment April 11.

The budget includes more than $3.3 billion in cash resources: $2.3 billion in the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which represents 10% of the general fund, and $1.1 billion in the general fund balance.

The budget surplus is the result of massive federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic and better-than-expected state revenues.

Maryland lawmakers focused on using the surplus to make one-time expenditures, including infrastructure investments.

The spending plan shifts $700 million of capital projects from general obligation bonds to cash, bringing general fund spending on pay-as-you-go capital projects to more than $1.6 billion.

It also includes $832 million for cost-of-living adjustments, salary increases and bonuses for state employees to attract and retain them in a competitive labor market.

Another $240 million is targeted to support health care workers and businesses that continue to be heavily affected by the pandemic.

The budget bill also includes $110 million to improve cybersecurity in state government.