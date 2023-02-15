Maryland gov. recuses himself on vote, works on blind trust

Moore, who chairs the three-member Board of Public Works, turned the meeting over to Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller when an extension for a warehouse lease agreement for Under Armour Inc. came before the panel.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recused himself from a vote on a state panel Wednesday, saying he’s finalizing arrangements to create a blind trust for his assets “to prevent any financial conflicts during my tenure as governor.”

“My team and I have been in regular consultation with the ethics commission to ensure that we follow the spirit and the letter of the laws, and therefore I’m heeding their advice and counsel and recusing myself from the discussion and vote of one of the items in the DGS agenda,” Moore said, referring to the Maryland Department of General Services agenda.