Speaker Jones also announced a group of lawmakers that will craft the implementation of a legalized cannabis program in Maryland, if the voters approve the ballot question in November of 2022.
Eighteen states, including neighboring Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use and 37 allow for some sort of medical marijuana, including Maryland.
Del. Luke Clippinger, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, will lead the panel. He said it will establish the legal frameworks needed to fully implement legalized marijuana and learn from mistakes other states have made.
“The Speaker has been clear that we will do this with an eye toward equity and consideration to Black and brown neighborhoods and businesses historically impacted by cannabis use,” the Baltimore Democrat said.
The panel will determine regulatory, licensing and oversight structure of the production, sale and possession of legalized cannabis. That includes the licensing application process, number of licenses and equity in ownership of marijuana facilities.
It also will address expungement of previous convictions for cannabis and existing criminal laws.
The group will craft a taxation structure and revenue distribution from cannabis proceeds and expand addiction treatment programs.
The panel will begin meeting this fall.