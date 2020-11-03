Nikki Charlson, the state election board’s deputy administrator, said lines with wait times of more than an hour were reported at four Baltimore voting centers, including Camden Yards.

“We are receiving some reports of some lines,” Charlson said, noting voters who are in line at 8 p.m. will be able to vote, and the state will hold results of early voting and mail-in ballot results until all polls are closed.

There are fewer locations to vote on Election Day than in a normal, nonpandemic year. The Maryland State Board of Elections has a list of locations on its website.

Unregistered voters can still register at the polls on Tuesday. It’s the first time Maryland has had same-day voter registration on the day of the general election, since a constitutional amendment was approved in 2018.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in Maryland. In 2016, Republican President Donald Trump received 34% of the vote in the state with 10 electoral votes. A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won the state in 32 years. George H.W. Bush was the last to do so in 1988.

Jessica Charles said she voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president in Annapolis after spending less than 10 minutes in line at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

“I just think Donald Trump is a male chauvinist, and he has no respect for women, so for that alone I had to,” Charles said.

Carol Whittington said she was voting for Trump. She cited his economic policies and support for the military as reasons for her support.

“I think he’s the best man for the job,” said Whittington, who added that she changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican after Trump was elected president in 2016.

Democrats hold seven of Maryland’s eight U.S. House seats.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat, is running for a full term after winning an April special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of Elijah Cummings last year. Mfume, a former head of the NAACP, is running against Republican Kimberly Klacik, whose campaign has been supported by the president. The district includes an area of Baltimore and parts of two nearby counties.

Republican Rep. Andy Harris is running for reelection against Democrat Mia Mason in a district that includes all of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Democratic Rep. David Trone is running for a second term against Republican Neil Parrott, a state legislator, in the district that stretches from Montgomery County through western Maryland. Incumbents also are running in the state’s other five congressional districts.

Maryland residents are voting on two statewide ballot questions. One of them would legalize sports betting. Details such as where sports betting would be allowed will be decided later by state lawmakers. It’s unclear how much money sports wagering would raise for the state, but supporters say most of it would be allocated to education.

Another ballot question asks voters whether they want to give the Maryland General Assembly more power in the state budget process.

Under Maryland’s constitution, the governor has unusually strong budget powers. When the governor submits the state budget to the General Assembly each January, lawmakers can only cut from the proposal.

Maryland is the only state that endows its governor with such authority over the state budget. It dates to a 1916 constitutional amendment that voters approved after the state racked up big deficits.

