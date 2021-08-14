The driver of the BMW in which Melendez was a passenger was traveling westbound on the boulevard about 10 p.m. when he passed a Kia, crossing over a double yellow line, police said. The BMW swiped the Kia while passing, the release said, and spun onto a shoulder and a residential property.
The BMW struck a tree on the passenger side and ultimately a parked minivan, which in turn pushed into the house. Melendez was taken to Meritus Hospital and later died, police said.
The accident was still under investigation early Saturday, and no charges had been filed.