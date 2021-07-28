Frustration about Republicans has emerged among Democrats on Capitol Hill, who blame them for the need to mask-up again, given that a majority of House conservatives have apparently not received the coronavirus vaccine. A survey of all 535 members of Congress by CNN found that in May, 100 percent of Democrats from both chambers were fully vaccinated, while only 44.8 percent of House Republicans and 92 percent of Republican senators said the same. Democrats say the lag in vaccinations among conservatives has been holding them back in easing restrictions on Capitol Hill.