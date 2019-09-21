Rep. Joe Kennedy, the latest generation of a famous political family, announced Saturday that he would challenge Sen. Edward J. Markey in Massachusetts’s Democratic primary, a bid certain to divide the party in the state and in Washington.

Ahead of a rally here, Kennedy emailed supporters a video officially declaring his candidacy.

“Since Donald Trump’s election, I have had countless conversations with my constituents. I’ve told them not to give up. I have implored them to do more. I have begged them to reach deeper, fight harder, put more on the line — because everything we believe in is at stake,” Kennedy writes in the email. “I’m running for Senate to do the same.”

Kennedy mentions the need for a new generation to take on “outdated structures and old rules,” an implicit nod to the decades that separate him and his opponent.

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Robert Kennedy, who was attorney general and New York senator when he was assassinated in 1968 during his bid for the presidency. He is also the great-nephew of President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

Some in Massachusetts and the national Democratic Party see the move as damaging: why challenge a successful Democrat with nearly identical policy positions at a time when the real focus needs to be on defeating Republicans, they argue. Others say Kennedy, who turns 39 next month, is the future of the party, and that a primary challenge will strengthen, not weaken whoever goes forward.

Markey, 73, has held the Senate seat since 2013, and served in Congress for 37 years before that. He has the backing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Just ahead of Kennedy’s event, Markey challenged him and other candidates in the race to a debate focused solely on climate change, Markey’s marquee issue, the week of Nov. 11.

“I’m the author of the Green New Deal, along with my good friend Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said Markey, nodding to his work with the 29-year-old congresswoman and liberal favorite.

Environmental activists in particular seemed upset by Kennedy’s decision, because Markey has long championed issues they care about, and co-sponsored the Green New Deal, legislation that would address climate change and economic inequality.

“This is the moment for defeating a corrupt and planet-killing president — not for taking down a longtime environmental hero like Edward J. Markey just because you think you can,” Lise Olney, a volunteer grass roots organizer and climate activist from Wellesley, Mass., said via email. “Launching an internecine battle to defeat him is the very definition of hubris. And it’s hard to see how it can possibly be good for Massachusetts.”

Although it’s far too early to predict an outcome, Peter Ubertaccio, a political scientist and dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., said Kennedy is a very serious competitor. “He brings name recognition, money, talent, organization and at least in the very early polls, a decent lead, so it’s going to be a really hard-fought race,” Ubertaccio said.

While others wondered why Kennedy would challenge a well-liked incumbent, Ubertaccio said it makes sense that Kennedy would want to be in the Senate, at a time when there’s a chance both the presidency and the Senate will turn Democratic.

“If a Democrat wins in 2020, he’s going to want to be playing a leading role in passing Democratic legislation,” Ubertaccio said of Kennedy. “Many members of Congress would prefer to be in the Senate, particularly if their party comes into power.”

But Ubertaccio noted that Markey isn’t going to go quietly. As Kennedy has been making noises about challenging him, Markey has been staffing up his campaign and going on the offensive — rather than rolling over and allowing Kennedy to win. “Massachusetts hasn’t had a primary quite like this since the early 1980s,” Ubertaccio said, citing the 1978 and 1982 gubernatorial races between Michael Dukakis and Edward King, both of whom had served as governor.

In those competitions, there was a clear distinction between the candidates’ policies, Ubertaccio said. But not now. “It really isn’t about significant policy differences,” Ubertaccio said of the Massachusetts Senate race.

Instead of distinguishing himself on policy issues, Ubertaccio said Kennedy will have to convince Democratic voters in the state that he hasn’t undermined the party by going after an-already Democratic seat.

Scott Gilman, a volunteer with Sunrise Boston, the local chapter of a national environmental group made up of young people, said he’s been very happy with Markey’s leadership on climate change. He said he hasn’t followed Kennedy’s climate stance closely, but assumes that his environmental policies will also be liberal.

“I could see myself voting for him in another race,” Gilman said, “but for this race, I don’t see it making sense.”

Gilman said he doesn’t understand why Kennedy would challenge such a strong advocate for the environment. Markey’s “been in this fight since before it was cool. Before GenZ and Millennials were a voting block — since I was in middle school and high school,” Gilman said. “I don’t understand why you would want to challenge that if you’re somebody who’s concerned about climate.”

Rebecca Pinn, president of Young Democrats of Massachusetts, said via email that her group doesn’t endorse in contested primaries but does encourage its members to get involved with candidates they support. In the Senate race, Pinn said she wants a progressive candidate who actively advocates for issues that affect young people. She praised Markey’s support for the environment and for net neutrality, the idea that people and companies shouldn’t be able to buy their way to faster Internet service. She likes Kennedy for his support of a state ballot initiative last year that upheld transgender rights.

But Pinn said she’s concerned that the race will drain money from other races. “There is always the concern resources will be spread too thin in a presidential election year where getting rid of the current occupant of the White House is the top priority,” she said.

Mary Olberding, a resident of Belchertown, Mass., and the elected Hampshire County Register of Deeds, said she’s thrilled that Kennedy is entering the race. Trump’s 2016 win and the “blue wave” that followed in 2018 showed that the country is ready for new leadership, she said.

Olberding said she’s also focused on the long-term. Markey might do a great job for the next six years, but by then, he’ll be in his 80s, and he would be unlikely to run again, she said. Kennedy, on the other hand, has decades of leadership ahead of him — time he can spend throwing support to other Democratic candidates and helping to build the party, Olberding said.

Kennedy’s name recognition and power within the national party, will win him some forgiveness among Democrats, and put him in a very strong position more than 13 months before the election, Ubertaccio said. “The fact that Markey has responded with a degree of strength indicates that he understands that he is probably not going to be driving this race,” Ubertaccio said. “Kennedy’s probably in the driver’s seat.”

Two other candidates are also in the primary race, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, a proponent for women’s rights and worker’s issues, and businessman Steve Pemberton, who grew up in foster care.

Liss-Riordan, who describes the current legislators as “Washington insiders,” said she thinks having Kennedy in the race will help her, because his policies are so similar to Markey’s.

Ubertaccio said she’s theoretically right that Markey and Kennedy will split the vote, but winning will also require a strong organization, funding base and voter awareness. “You’re talking about two powerhouses — unless you’ve got a 3rd or 4th powerhouse, I think it could be very hard [to win],” he said.

Colby Itkowitz reported from Washington.