Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy, a scion of the Democratic political dynasty, will announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2020 in the coming days, making official a primary challenge to Sen. Edward J. Markey.

Individuals familiar with Kennedy’s plans confirmed the coming announcement and said the candidate will then spend several days on a statewide tour. The Boston Globe first reported the news.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe the plans.

Kennedy met with Markey on Wednesday to tell him in person, the source said.

Unlike most insurgent primary challenges from the fringes of the party, both Kennedy and Markey have deep ties to Massachusetts Democratic politics, and a competition between them could be unsettling for donors in the state who have long supported both men.

Kennedy, the grandson of former attorney general and New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is 38 and has only been in Congress since 2013, but his family’s political legacy in the state dates to the late 1800s.

Markey, 73, has been in Congress since 1976, first in the U.S. House and in 2013 he won his Senate seat in a special election. Markey has already received the endorsement of fellow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a top-polling candidate for president.