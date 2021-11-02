In an unprecedented turn, three major U.S. cities could be on the verge Tuesday of seeing their first Asian American mayor. What’s extraordinary is how spread out they are — Cincinnati, Boston and Seattle. High-profile mayors who are Asian American and Pacific Islander, also known as AAPI, have typically been elected in places with historically large Asian populations like California and Hawaii. These candidacies signal just how large the AAPI electorate has multiplied with more feeling empowered to be a voice in the political fray.