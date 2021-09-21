Mayorkas was responding to scenes captured by news cameras and photographers Sunday along the Rio Grande. In one instance, an agent is heard on video shouting an obscenity as a child jumps out of a horse’s path.
“One cannot weaponize a horse to aggressively attack a child,” Mayorkas said. “That is unacceptable. That is not what our policies and our training require. ...Let me be quite clear: That is not acceptable.”
Homeland security officials will investigate after images show agents on horseback grabbing migrants
Amid heavy criticism on Monday night, the Department of Homeland Security announced a formal inquiry into the episode, which it said Mayorkas directed after seeing the videos. Mayorkas said he has also directed the Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS’s internal oversight office, to send personnel to the area full-time.
“Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable, is against Border Control policy, training and our department’s values,” Mayorkas said, pledging the investigation that was launched will be conducted “swiftly.”
“The public needs and deserves to know its results,” Mayorkas said.
He said the department will take action “with full force based on the facts that we learn.”
The Border Patrol typically uses horse-mounted officers to access difficult or roadless terrain, and at times as a crowd-control tool, not unlike other law enforcement organizations.
Contrary to some reports, the agents in the images were not carrying whips but were seen swinging their horses’ reins. They did not appear to strike anyone.
Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz, who addressed reporters in Del Rio on Monday, said he made the decision to deploy the horse patrol agents to “find out if we had any individuals in distress, and be able to provide information and intelligence as to what the smuggling organizations were doing in and around the river.”
Ortiz said that he was confident the agents were “trying to control” their animals but that officials would “look into the matter to make sure that we do not have any activity that could be construed” as misconduct.
Nick Miroff and Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.