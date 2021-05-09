McCarthy’s official support of Cheney’s removal is the latest sign of how the GOP is purging from its leadership anyone seen as opponents of Trump, solidifying the former president’s grip on the party. The Washington Post reported that the National Republican Congressional Committee, in recent polling presentations to its members, had left out key polling data about Trump’s weakness in some districts, indicating a willingness to downplay damage the former president could do to the party. Instead, fealty to Trump — and to his baseless claims that the election was stolen — has become the defining loyalty test for Republicans.