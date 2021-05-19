The bipartisan commission would have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, five on each side.
McConnell shared his views earlier this morning with his colleagues at a Republican senators’ breakfast hosted by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who is helping to lead a Senate investigation into the events of Jan. 6 and has vocally opposed a commission, according to a Republican aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.
The House is scheduled to vote on the bill late Wednesday afternoon.
McConnell’s opposition came after he told reporters Tuesday that Senate Republicans were “undecided” about the commission and that they wanted to “read the fine print.”
“If it’s gonna go forward, it needs to be clearly balanced and not tilted one way or the other so we have an objective evaluation,” he said.
Republicans divided over whether to support Jan. 6 commission that would put Trump’s actions in the spotlight
In his comments to reporters Tuesday, McConnell cited two possible objections — that the commission could impinge on existing federal prosecutions of rioters and that the commission as constructed would appear to give the Democratic-selected chairman the power to hire and fire its staff.
Later that night, former president Donald Trump publicly opposed the commission, calling it a “Democrat trap” in a statement that called on McConnell and other GOP leaders to start “listening.”
Word of McConnell’s opposition came as the two leaders of the Sept. 11 commission, Tom Kean and Lee Hamilton, urged passage of the legislation, which is modeled on the panel they led.
“The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in the history of our country. Americans deserve an objective and an accurate account of what happened,” they said in a statement.
McConnell’s opposition makes it more likely that enough Republican senators will band together against the commission legislation to block it from proceeding. The bill will need to garner 60 votes in a 50-50 split Senate to clear a filibuster. Seven Senate Republicans voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, and those senators are considered likely to back the commission. But McConnell’s stance is likely to prompt other Republicans to close ranks and oppose the bill.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the majority whip, declined to say Wednesday whether he thought 10 Republicans could ultimately support the commission. But he suggested to reporters it would be an uphill climb for Democrats.
“We have different members who are in different places, but I would say that there is a skepticism about what’s happening in the House right now and whether or not what comes out is a proposal that’ll be fair,” he said.
Thune said there was fear among Republicans that the probe would become “a political weapon in the hands of the Democrats.”
“Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 election, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left wing agenda,” he said.
In February, McConnell voted to acquit Trump of impeachment charges that he incited the attack on the Capitol with his false claims that the election was stolen and by his appearance at a rally before the pro-Trump mob laid siege to the building. The minority leader condemned Trump’s behavior after the vote saying he was “practically and morally responsible’ for the attack.”
But since that time, McConnell has avoided addressing the topic, answering questions about Trump’s continued role in the party by saying he is focusing on the future.
On Wednesday, he cited ongoing federal investigations into the Jan. 6 attack as a reason he opposes the commission.
“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” he said on the floor. “The facts have come out, they’ll continue to come out. What is clear is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith going right back to the beginning, from initially offering a laughably partisan starting point to continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the commission’s process and its conclusions in Democratic hands.”
While McConnell suggested the commission would be duplicative of other investigations, the panel as envisioned by the House would have a larger scope than the Senate probe currently underway — which is closely focused on the security of the Capitol campus and the security failures that prompted the breach. The prosecutions, meanwhile, are focused on the discrete criminal actions of individuals and groups who participated in the riot.
The House bill envisions that the commission would not only look at the security of the Capitol but also “the influencing factors that fomented such attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process” and make recommendations for action. It could, for instance, seek to find out what role Trump played in encouraging the attack, as well as his response once it was taking place — something that could lead to members of Congress themselves being subpoenaed.
McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have both called the legislation partisan, but it was the result of a bipartisan deal struck between House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and several House Republicans have said they may vote to create the commission.
The news of McConnell’s position was first reported by Politico.