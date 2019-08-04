Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) addresses the audience at the Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was briefly hospitalized after suffering a fractured shoulder from a fall outside his home in Louisville on Sunday, his office said in a statement.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

McConnell was in touch with Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday “to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend,” the statement said.

McConnell had returned to Kentucky on Friday for what was planned to be a more than five-week recess. He spent Saturday in Fancy Farm, a small town in southwest Kentucky that hosts an annual political rally in which speakers from both parties address a boisterous crowd.

McConnell, 77, is running for a seventh term in the Senate next year.