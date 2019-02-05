Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he hopes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will run for a Senate seat in Kansas — days after President Trump dismissed the prospect.

“I’d sure like for him to think about it,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said of Pompeo during an interview on Fox News Channel. He added that Kansas has a late filing deadline and that “there’s no urgency for him to make that decision.”

McConnell personally courted Pompeo in a telephone call last month, and Pompeo did not rule out the possibility in a recent Fox interview.

But Trump recently dismissed the notion that Pompeo would leave his post to run for Senate.

“I asked him the question the other day. He says he’s absolutely not leaving,” Trump said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday. “I don’t think he’d do that. And he doesn’t want to be lame duck.”

Senate Republican leaders and their allies contend that Pompeo — who represented Kansas in the House before joining the Trump administration — could clear the Republican field in the contest for the seat of Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), who is retiring, and spare the party a potentially divisive and costly primary.