Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will vote this month on a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system that has proven deeply controversial within the Senate Republican ranks.

McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech Tuesday that the Senate will take up the legislation, written by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and several other Democratic and GOP senators, in December, perhaps as early as the end of this week.

The decision to put the bill — which eases some mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders while implementing initiatives aimed at lowering recidivism rates — comes “at the request of the president and following improvements to the legislation” secured by several senators, McConnell said.

But the majority leader also warned that because of the decision to add the criminal justice bill to the Senate agenda, “members should now be prepared to work between Christmas and New Year’s.” He urged senators to “work together or prepare for a very, very long month.” On the Senate’s to-do list is passing a farm bill, averting a partial government shutdown and clearing the deck of judicial and executive branch nominations.

The legislation has the strong support of Trump and his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Responding to McConnell’s announcement, Trump’s daughter Ivanka tweeted, “It’s official . . . the #FIRSTStepAct is headed to the floor for a vote. This historic legislation will reform our prison system and lift millions of Americans!”

McConnell’s move to take up the sentencing and prison overhaul comes as a stark turnaround after the last several days, when he had sent private signals that he had no plans to give the legislation — which had deeply split the Republican conference — a vote.

But several revisions to the initial draft, which was released shortly before Thanksgiving, that had been approved by several law-enforcement groups and demanded by influential GOP senators has slowly won over once-hesitant Republican senators.

“The White House says 80” votes in favor of the bill, Grassley said Tuesday. “I’d say 75.”

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), onetime skeptics of the effort, have endorsed the legislation in recent days. And shortly after McConnell’s announcement, his top deputy, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas), said he, too, would back it.

“After listening to the concerns of our conference and law enforcement community, I’ve been working to improve this legislation so a majority of Senate Republicans can support it,” Cornyn said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I appreciate those willing to work with me, rather than point fingers, and I expect these changes will result in additional Republican and law enforcement support.”

The final draft of the legislation has yet to be released, although its main backers have been pledging for days to unveil it imminently. Grassley said Tuesday morning that the changes were largely mechanical and that negotiations over the substance were largely done.

“I believe there will be an overwhelmingly vote for criminal justice reform,” Durbin said Tuesday. Asked when the final draft will be released, Durbin sighed and said: “I’m ready. I’ve been ready.”