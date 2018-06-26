0 of 294 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Brown 0 - 0 percent

Jesse Colvin 0 - 0 percent

Allison Galbraith 0 - 0 percent

Erik Lane 0 - 0 percent

Michael Pullen 0 - 0 percent

Steve Worton 0 - 0 percent

0 of 223 precincts - 0 percent

Jake Pretot 0 - 0 percent

Dutch Ruppersberger (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 250 precincts - 0 percent

Adam DeMarco 0 - 0 percent

John Rea 0 - 0 percent

Eduardo Rosas 0 - 0 percent

John Sarbanes (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 223 precincts - 0 percent

Dennis Fritz 0 - 0 percent

Steny Hoyer (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 238 precincts - 0 percent

Andrew Duck 0 - 0 percent

George English 0 - 0 percent

Chris Graves 0 - 0 percent

Nadia Hashimi 0 - 0 percent

Christopher Hearsey 0 - 0 percent

Roger Manno 0 - 0 percent

Aruna Miller 0 - 0 percent

David Trone 0 - 0 percent

0 of 313 precincts - 0 percent

Anthony Carter 0 - 0 percent

Elijah Cummings (i) 0 - 0 percent

John Moser 0 - 0 percent

Charles Smith 0 - 0 percent

Charles Stokes 0 - 0 percent

0 of 207 precincts - 0 percent

Utam Paul 0 - 0 percent

Jamie Raskin (i) 0 - 0 percent

Summer Spring 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 13:38

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.