22 of 294 precincts - 7 percent
Jesse Colvin 3,549 - 40 percent
Allison Galbraith 2,396 - 27 percent
Michael Brown 1,328 - 15 percent
Michael Pullen 1,130 - 13 percent
Steve Worton 367 - 4 percent
Erik Lane 184 - 2 percent
20 of 223 precincts - 9 percent
Dutch Ruppersberger (i) 19,680 - 81 percent
Jake Pretot 4,484 - 19 percent
6 of 250 precincts - 2 percent
John Sarbanes (i) 20,742 - 86 percent
Adam DeMarco 1,697 - 7 percent
Eduardo Rosas 1,124 - 5 percent
John Rea 614 - 3 percent
87 of 223 precincts - 39 percent
x-Steny Hoyer (i) 34,884 - 85 percent
Dennis Fritz 6,330 - 15 percent
16 of 238 precincts - 7 percent
David Trone 7,737 - 44 percent
Aruna Miller 5,664 - 32 percent
Roger Manno 1,657 - 10 percent
Nadia Hashimi 1,218 - 7 percent
Andrew Duck 743 - 4 percent
Chris Graves 192 - 1 percent
George English 126 - 1 percent
Christopher Hearsey 105 - 1 percent
12 of 313 precincts - 4 percent
Elijah Cummings (i) 26,994 - 93 percent
Charles Stokes 655 - 2 percent
Anthony Carter 651 - 2 percent
John Moser 616 - 2 percent
Charles Smith 240 - 1 percent
15 of 207 precincts - 7 percent
Jamie Raskin (i) 23,079 - 92 percent
Summer Spring 1,247 - 5 percent
Utam Paul 853 - 3 percent
