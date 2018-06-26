22 of 294 precincts - 7 percent

Jesse Colvin 3,549 - 40 percent

Allison Galbraith 2,396 - 27 percent

Michael Brown 1,328 - 15 percent

Michael Pullen 1,130 - 13 percent

Steve Worton 367 - 4 percent

Erik Lane 184 - 2 percent

20 of 223 precincts - 9 percent

Dutch Ruppersberger (i) 19,680 - 81 percent

Jake Pretot 4,484 - 19 percent

6 of 250 precincts - 2 percent

John Sarbanes (i) 20,742 - 86 percent

Adam DeMarco 1,697 - 7 percent

Eduardo Rosas 1,124 - 5 percent

John Rea 614 - 3 percent

87 of 223 precincts - 39 percent

x-Steny Hoyer (i) 34,884 - 85 percent

Dennis Fritz 6,330 - 15 percent

16 of 238 precincts - 7 percent

David Trone 7,737 - 44 percent

Aruna Miller 5,664 - 32 percent

Roger Manno 1,657 - 10 percent

Nadia Hashimi 1,218 - 7 percent

Andrew Duck 743 - 4 percent

Chris Graves 192 - 1 percent

George English 126 - 1 percent

Christopher Hearsey 105 - 1 percent

12 of 313 precincts - 4 percent

Elijah Cummings (i) 26,994 - 93 percent

Charles Stokes 655 - 2 percent

Anthony Carter 651 - 2 percent

John Moser 616 - 2 percent

Charles Smith 240 - 1 percent

15 of 207 precincts - 7 percent

Jamie Raskin (i) 23,079 - 92 percent

Summer Spring 1,247 - 5 percent

Utam Paul 853 - 3 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 21:38

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.