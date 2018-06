0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent

Jennifer Brannan 0 - 0 percent

Jennifer Dougherty 0 - 0 percent

Ronald Young (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 37 precincts - 0 percent

Jessica Douglass 0 - 0 percent

Sabrina Massett 0 - 0 percent

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Russ Mirabile 0 - 0 percent

Buddy Staigerwald 0 - 0 percent

0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent

Max Davidson 0 - 0 percent

Katherine Klausmeier (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent

Rob Johnson 0 - 0 percent

Delores Kelley (i) 0 - 0 percent

Lawrence Williams 0 - 0 percent

0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Sheldon Laskin 0 - 0 percent

Bobby Zirkin (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent

Clarence Lam 0 - 0 percent

Mary Kay Sigaty 0 - 0 percent

0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Brian Feldman (i) 0 - 0 percent

Hongjun Xin 0 - 0 percent

0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent

Dana Beyer 0 - 0 percent

Michelle Carhart 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Waldstreicher 0 - 0 percent

0 of 47 precincts - 0 percent

Tim Adams 0 - 0 percent

Douglas Peters (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 42 precincts - 0 percent

Tiffany Alston 0 - 0 percent

Joanne Benson (i) 0 - 0 percent

Everett Browning 0 - 0 percent

0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent

Angela Angel 0 - 0 percent

Melony Griffith 0 - 0 percent

Jonathan Rosero 0 - 0 percent

0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Obie Patterson 0 - 0 percent

Jamila Woods 0 - 0 percent

0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Tommi Makila 0 - 0 percent

Thomas Mike Miller (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Arthur Ellis 0 - 0 percent

Mac Middleton (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent

Sarah Elfreth 0 - 0 percent

Chrissy Holt 0 - 0 percent

0 of 46 precincts - 0 percent

Mary-Dulany James 0 - 0 percent

Barbara Kreamer 0 - 0 percent

0 of 56 precincts - 0 percent

Antonio Hayes 0 - 0 percent

Barbara Robinson (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 50 precincts - 0 percent

Jill Carter (i) 0 - 0 percent

J.D. Merrill 0 - 0 percent

Nathaniel Oaks 0 - 0 percent

0 of 46 precincts - 0 percent

Robbie Leonard 0 - 0 percent

Gretchen Maneval 0 - 0 percent

0 of 55 precincts - 0 percent

Joan Conway (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mary Washington 0 - 0 percent

0 of 42 precincts - 0 percent

Aletheia McCaskill 0 - 0 percent

Shirley Nathan-Pulliam (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 58 precincts - 0 percent

Cory McCray 0 - 0 percent

Nathaniel McFadden (i) 0 - 0 percent

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Malcolm Augustine 0 - 0 percent

Adrian Petrus 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 13:38

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.