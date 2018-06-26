0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Craig Giangrande 0 - 0 percent
Billy Shreve 0 - 0 percent
0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent
Janice Dymowski 0 - 0 percent
Johnny Salling (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent
Gail Bates (i) 0 - 0 percent
Reid Novotny 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Roussan Etienne 0 - 0 percent
Jesse Peed 0 - 0 percent
0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent
Jack Bailey 0 - 0 percent
Steve Waugh (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent
Maureen Bryant 0 - 0 percent
John Grasso 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 06-26-2018 20:38
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.