0 of 1,991 precincts - 0 percent

Ben Cardin (i) 0 - 0 percent

Erik Jetmir 0 - 0 percent

Chelsea Manning 0 - 0 percent

Marcia Morgan 0 - 0 percent

Jerry Segal 0 - 0 percent

Rikki Vaughn 0 - 0 percent

Debbie Wilson 0 - 0 percent

Lih Young 0 - 0 percent

0 of 1,991 precincts - 0 percent

Tony Campbell 0 - 0 percent

Chris Chaffee 0 - 0 percent

Evan Cronhardt 0 - 0 percent

Nnabu Eze 0 - 0 percent

John Graziani 0 - 0 percent

Christina Grigorian 0 - 0 percent

Albert Howard 0 - 0 percent

Bill Krehnbrink 0 - 0 percent

Gerald Smith 0 - 0 percent

Blaine Taylor 0 - 0 percent

Brian Vaeth 0 - 0 percent

0 of 1,991 precincts - 0 percent

Rushern Baker 0 - 0 percent

Ralph Jaffe 0 - 0 percent

Ben Jealous 0 - 0 percent

James Jones 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Kamenetz 0 - 0 percent

Rich Madaleno 0 - 0 percent

Alec Ross 0 - 0 percent

Jim Shea 0 - 0 percent

Krish Vignarajah 0 - 0 percent

0 of 294 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Brown 0 - 0 percent

Jesse Colvin 0 - 0 percent

Allison Galbraith 0 - 0 percent

Erik Lane 0 - 0 percent

Michael Pullen 0 - 0 percent

Steve Worton 0 - 0 percent

0 of 238 precincts - 0 percent

Andrew Duck 0 - 0 percent

George English 0 - 0 percent

Chris Graves 0 - 0 percent

Nadia Hashimi 0 - 0 percent

Christopher Hearsey 0 - 0 percent

Roger Manno 0 - 0 percent

Aruna Miller 0 - 0 percent

David Trone 0 - 0 percent

0 of 238 precincts - 0 percent

Kurt Elsasser 0 - 0 percent

Amie Hoeber 0 - 0 percent

Lisa Lloyd 0 - 0 percent

Bradley Rohrs 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 13:48

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.