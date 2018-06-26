454 of 1,991 precincts - 23 percent

x-Ben Cardin (i) 191,592 - 83 percent

Chelsea Manning 11,925 - 5 percent

Debbie Wilson 6,788 - 3 percent

Jerry Segal 6,334 - 3 percent

Marcia Morgan 5,827 - 3 percent

Lih Young 3,491 - 2 percent

Rikki Vaughn 3,335 - 1 percent

Erik Jetmir 2,837 - 1 percent

446 of 1,991 precincts - 22 percent

Chris Chaffee 20,417 - 29 percent

Tony Campbell 19,279 - 28 percent

Christina Grigorian 10,954 - 16 percent

John Graziani 5,638 - 8 percent

Blaine Taylor 3,350 - 5 percent

Gerald Smith 2,947 - 4 percent

Brian Vaeth 2,114 - 3 percent

Evan Cronhardt 1,725 - 2 percent

Bill Krehnbrink 1,423 - 2 percent

Nnabu Eze 1,211 - 2 percent

Albert Howard 1,039 - 1 percent

363 of 1,991 precincts - 18 percent

Ben Jealous 82,185 - 39 percent

Rushern Baker 64,000 - 30 percent

Jim Shea 18,641 - 9 percent

Krish Vignarajah 16,660 - 8 percent

Rich Madaleno 12,381 - 6 percent

Kevin Kamenetz 6,649 - 3 percent

Alec Ross 4,839 - 2 percent

Ralph Jaffe 3,317 - 2 percent

James Jones 2,952 - 1 percent

49 of 294 precincts - 17 percent

Jesse Colvin 6,107 - 42 percent

Allison Galbraith 3,323 - 23 percent

Michael Pullen 2,333 - 16 percent

Michael Brown 1,938 - 13 percent

Steve Worton 528 - 4 percent

Erik Lane 257 - 2 percent

27 of 238 precincts - 11 percent

David Trone 7,979 - 44 percent

Aruna Miller 5,717 - 32 percent

Roger Manno 1,753 - 10 percent

Nadia Hashimi 1,249 - 7 percent

Andrew Duck 793 - 4 percent

Chris Graves 205 - 1 percent

George English 134 - 1 percent

Christopher Hearsey 108 - 1 percent

20 of 238 precincts - 8 percent

Amie Hoeber 5,022 - 71 percent

Lisa Lloyd 1,214 - 17 percent

Kurt Elsasser 547 - 8 percent

Bradley Rohrs 329 - 5 percent

