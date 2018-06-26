454 of 1,991 precincts - 23 percent
x-Ben Cardin (i) 191,592 - 83 percent
Chelsea Manning 11,925 - 5 percent
Debbie Wilson 6,788 - 3 percent
Jerry Segal 6,334 - 3 percent
Marcia Morgan 5,827 - 3 percent
Lih Young 3,491 - 2 percent
Rikki Vaughn 3,335 - 1 percent
Erik Jetmir 2,837 - 1 percent
446 of 1,991 precincts - 22 percent
Chris Chaffee 20,417 - 29 percent
Tony Campbell 19,279 - 28 percent
Christina Grigorian 10,954 - 16 percent
John Graziani 5,638 - 8 percent
Blaine Taylor 3,350 - 5 percent
Gerald Smith 2,947 - 4 percent
Brian Vaeth 2,114 - 3 percent
Evan Cronhardt 1,725 - 2 percent
Bill Krehnbrink 1,423 - 2 percent
Nnabu Eze 1,211 - 2 percent
Albert Howard 1,039 - 1 percent
363 of 1,991 precincts - 18 percent
Ben Jealous 82,185 - 39 percent
Rushern Baker 64,000 - 30 percent
Jim Shea 18,641 - 9 percent
Krish Vignarajah 16,660 - 8 percent
Rich Madaleno 12,381 - 6 percent
Kevin Kamenetz 6,649 - 3 percent
Alec Ross 4,839 - 2 percent
Ralph Jaffe 3,317 - 2 percent
James Jones 2,952 - 1 percent
49 of 294 precincts - 17 percent
Jesse Colvin 6,107 - 42 percent
Allison Galbraith 3,323 - 23 percent
Michael Pullen 2,333 - 16 percent
Michael Brown 1,938 - 13 percent
Steve Worton 528 - 4 percent
Erik Lane 257 - 2 percent
27 of 238 precincts - 11 percent
David Trone 7,979 - 44 percent
Aruna Miller 5,717 - 32 percent
Roger Manno 1,753 - 10 percent
Nadia Hashimi 1,249 - 7 percent
Andrew Duck 793 - 4 percent
Chris Graves 205 - 1 percent
George English 134 - 1 percent
Christopher Hearsey 108 - 1 percent
20 of 238 precincts - 8 percent
Amie Hoeber 5,022 - 71 percent
Lisa Lloyd 1,214 - 17 percent
Kurt Elsasser 547 - 8 percent
Bradley Rohrs 329 - 5 percent
AP Elections 06-26-2018 21:48
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.