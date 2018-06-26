By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Maryland.

Larry Hogan (i), GOP

Peter Franchot (i), Dem

Anjali Phukan, GOP

Brian Frosh (i), Dem

Craig Wolf, GOP

Anthony Brown (i), Dem

George McDermott, GOP

George Edwards (i), GOP

Andrew Serafini (i), GOP

Michael Hough (i), GOP

Jamie O’Marr, Dem

Justin Ready (i), GOP

Donna Hines, Dem

J.B. Jennings (i), GOP

Christian Miele, GOP

Katie Hester, Dem

Stephanie Boston, GOP

Joe Hooe, GOP

Guy Guzzone (i), Dem

Craig Zucker (i), Dem

Robert Drozd, GOP

David Wilson, GOP

Susan Lee (i), Dem

Marcus Alzona, GOP

Cheryl Kagan (i), Dem

Josephine Wang, GOP

Ben Kramer, Dem

Alirio Martinez, GOP

Will Smith (i), Dem

Dwight Patel, GOP

Jim Rosapepe (i), Dem

Lee Havis, GOP

Paul Pinsky (i), Dem

Ike Puzon, GOP

John Leonard, GOP

Thomas Brewer, Dem

Ron George, GOP

Scott Harman, Dem

Bryan Simonaire (i), GOP

Pamela Beidle, Dem

Eve Hurwitz, Dem

Edward Reilly (i), GOP

Bob Cassilly (i), GOP

Jason Gallion, GOP

Heather Sinclair, Dem

Stephen Hershey (i), GOP

Holly Wright, Dem

Addie Eckardt (i), GOP

Jim Mathias (i), Dem

Mary Beth Carozza, GOP

Nancy King (i), Dem

Al Phillips, GOP

Chris West, GOP

Victor Clark, GOP

Bill Ferguson (i), Dem

Christine Digman, GOP

Fred Price, GOP

Michael Dreisbach, Dem

Penny Walker, Dem

Jason Buckel (i), GOP

Neil Parrott (i), GOP

William Wivell (i), GOP

Peter Perini, Dem

Paul Corderman (i), GOP

Mike Bowersox, GOP

James Dvorak, GOP

Ken Kerr, Dem

Bill Folden (i), GOP

Ysela Bravo, Dem

Lois Jarman, Dem

Darrin Smith, Dem

Barrie Ciliberti (i), GOP

Dan Cox, GOP

Jesse Pippy, GOP

Emily Shank, Dem

Allison Berkowitz, Dem

Gordon Koerner, Dem

Warren Miller (i), GOP

Trent Kittleman (i), GOP

Bob Flanagan (i), GOP

Jonathan Porter, GOP

Bob Cockey, GOP

Melanie Harris, GOP

Michael Russell, GOP

Chris Yates, GOP

Kevin Dorrance, GOP

Patricia Fenati, GOP

Michael Ostroff, GOP

Laurie Halverson, GOP

Harvey Jacobs, GOP

Marc King, GOP

Bill Day, GOP

George Hernandez, GOP

Linda Willard, GOP

Helen Domenici, GOP

Dave Pasti, GOP

Martha Schaerr, GOP

Chike Anyanwu, GOP

Richard Douglas, GOP

Winnie Obike, GOP

Kathleen Crank, GOP

Michael Jackson (i), Dem

Jason Fowler, Dem

Mark Fisher (i), GOP

Roberta Loker, Dem

Matt Morgan (i), GOP

Brian Crosby, Dem

Deb Rey (i), GOP

Julia Nichols, Dem

Jerry Clark (i), GOP

Ned Carey (i), Dem

Brooks Bennett, GOP

Harry Freeman, Dem

Karen Simpson, Dem

Mark Bailey, GOP

Patty Ewing, GOP

Tim Walters, GOP

Heather Bagnall, Dem

Tracie Hovermale, Dem

Pam Luby, Dem

Jeff Dinger, Dem

Jobeth Bowers, Dem

Kevin Hornberger (i), GOP

Ronnie Davis, Dem

Andrew Cassilly (i), GOP

Teresa Reilly (i), GOP

Keirien Taylor, Dem

Michael Welker, Dem

Crystal Woodward, Dem

Frank Cooke, GOP

Dan O’Hare, Dem

Kirkland Hall, Dem

Charles Otto (i), GOP

Carl Anderton (i), GOP

Verelyn Gibbs Watson, GOP

Stephen Lafferty (i), Dem

Stephen McIntire, GOP

Keith Haynes (i), Dem

Ronald Owens-Bey, GOP

Jewel Rucker, GOP

Andy Zipay, GOP

Jeremy Baron, GOP

Nicholas Wentworth, GOP

Robin Ficker, GOP

Jerry Mathis, Dem

