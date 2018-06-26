By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Maryland.
Larry Hogan (i), GOP
Peter Franchot (i), Dem
Anjali Phukan, GOP
Brian Frosh (i), Dem
Craig Wolf, GOP
Anthony Brown (i), Dem
George McDermott, GOP
George Edwards (i), GOP
Andrew Serafini (i), GOP
Michael Hough (i), GOP
Jamie O’Marr, Dem
Justin Ready (i), GOP
Donna Hines, Dem
J.B. Jennings (i), GOP
Christian Miele, GOP
Katie Hester, Dem
Stephanie Boston, GOP
Joe Hooe, GOP
Guy Guzzone (i), Dem
Craig Zucker (i), Dem
Robert Drozd, GOP
David Wilson, GOP
Susan Lee (i), Dem
Marcus Alzona, GOP
Cheryl Kagan (i), Dem
Josephine Wang, GOP
Ben Kramer, Dem
Alirio Martinez, GOP
Will Smith (i), Dem
Dwight Patel, GOP
Jim Rosapepe (i), Dem
Lee Havis, GOP
Paul Pinsky (i), Dem
Ike Puzon, GOP
John Leonard, GOP
Thomas Brewer, Dem
Ron George, GOP
Scott Harman, Dem
Bryan Simonaire (i), GOP
Pamela Beidle, Dem
Eve Hurwitz, Dem
Edward Reilly (i), GOP
Bob Cassilly (i), GOP
Jason Gallion, GOP
Heather Sinclair, Dem
Stephen Hershey (i), GOP
Holly Wright, Dem
Addie Eckardt (i), GOP
Jim Mathias (i), Dem
Mary Beth Carozza, GOP
Nancy King (i), Dem
Al Phillips, GOP
Chris West, GOP
Victor Clark, GOP
Bill Ferguson (i), Dem
Christine Digman, GOP
Fred Price, GOP
Michael Dreisbach, Dem
Penny Walker, Dem
Jason Buckel (i), GOP
Neil Parrott (i), GOP
William Wivell (i), GOP
Peter Perini, Dem
Paul Corderman (i), GOP
Mike Bowersox, GOP
James Dvorak, GOP
Ken Kerr, Dem
Bill Folden (i), GOP
Ysela Bravo, Dem
Lois Jarman, Dem
Darrin Smith, Dem
Barrie Ciliberti (i), GOP
Dan Cox, GOP
Jesse Pippy, GOP
Emily Shank, Dem
Allison Berkowitz, Dem
Gordon Koerner, Dem
Warren Miller (i), GOP
Trent Kittleman (i), GOP
Bob Flanagan (i), GOP
Jonathan Porter, GOP
Bob Cockey, GOP
Melanie Harris, GOP
Michael Russell, GOP
Chris Yates, GOP
Kevin Dorrance, GOP
Patricia Fenati, GOP
Michael Ostroff, GOP
Laurie Halverson, GOP
Harvey Jacobs, GOP
Marc King, GOP
Bill Day, GOP
George Hernandez, GOP
Linda Willard, GOP
Helen Domenici, GOP
Dave Pasti, GOP
Martha Schaerr, GOP
Chike Anyanwu, GOP
Richard Douglas, GOP
Winnie Obike, GOP
Kathleen Crank, GOP
Michael Jackson (i), Dem
Jason Fowler, Dem
Mark Fisher (i), GOP
Roberta Loker, Dem
Matt Morgan (i), GOP
Brian Crosby, Dem
Deb Rey (i), GOP
Julia Nichols, Dem
Jerry Clark (i), GOP
Ned Carey (i), Dem
Brooks Bennett, GOP
Harry Freeman, Dem
Karen Simpson, Dem
Mark Bailey, GOP
Patty Ewing, GOP
Tim Walters, GOP
Heather Bagnall, Dem
Tracie Hovermale, Dem
Pam Luby, Dem
Jeff Dinger, Dem
Jobeth Bowers, Dem
Kevin Hornberger (i), GOP
Ronnie Davis, Dem
Andrew Cassilly (i), GOP
Teresa Reilly (i), GOP
Keirien Taylor, Dem
Michael Welker, Dem
Crystal Woodward, Dem
Frank Cooke, GOP
Dan O’Hare, Dem
Kirkland Hall, Dem
Charles Otto (i), GOP
Carl Anderton (i), GOP
Verelyn Gibbs Watson, GOP
Stephen Lafferty (i), Dem
Stephen McIntire, GOP
Keith Haynes (i), Dem
Ronald Owens-Bey, GOP
Jewel Rucker, GOP
Andy Zipay, GOP
Jeremy Baron, GOP
Nicholas Wentworth, GOP
Robin Ficker, GOP
Jerry Mathis, Dem
